Mandira Bedi performs husband Raj Kaushal's last rites.

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 49. Raj was a filmmaker and producer. He is survived by Mandira and two kids, Vir and Tara.

Mandira performed her husband's last rites. Actors Sameer Soni, Huma Qureshi, Ronit Roy and other friends and family attended the funeral and paid their last respects.