Mandira Bedi Performs Husband Raj Kaushal's Last Rites
Filmmaker and producer Raj Kaushal is survived by Mandira Bedi and kids Vir and Tara.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:
Mandira Bedi performs husband Raj Kaushal's last rites.
|
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 49. Raj was a filmmaker and producer. He is survived by Mandira and two kids, Vir and Tara.
Mandira performed her husband's last rites. Actors Sameer Soni, Huma Qureshi, Ronit Roy and other friends and family attended the funeral and paid their last respects.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ashish Chaudhary at Raj Kaushal's funeral.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Friends and family pay their last respects to Raj Kaushal.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Sameer Soni at Raj Kaushal's funeral.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Huma Qureshi.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Raj Kaushal's funeral.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Friends and family pay their last respects. </p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Mandira Bedi.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni and Huma Qureshi.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Mandira Bedi performs her husband's last rites.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>A friend consoles Mandira Bedi.</p></div>