Madhuri Dixit Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Family Ahead of 'Panchak' Release

Madhuri Dixit sought blessings with her family at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Actor-producer Madhuri Dixit sought blessings with her family at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, ahead of her upcoming Marathi film, Panchak's release.
The actor was accompanied by her husband Sriram Nene and two sons. Madhuri and Nene produced the film together, which is set to hit the big screens on 5 January.
Several photos and videos from Madhuri's temple visit surfaced on social media.
Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on 2 January.
The couple sought blessings from Lord Ganesha ahead of 'Panchak's' release.
Madhuri was also accompanied by her two sons.
The couple twinned in traditional attires as they visited the temple.
Madhuri and Nene were all smiles for the shutterbugs stationed outside the temple.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)