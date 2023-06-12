Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Wedding Reception: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Turn Heads

Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Wedding Reception: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Attend
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Film producer Madhu Mantena and author Ira Trivedi tied the knot on 11 June, in Mumbai. The couple hosted a star-studded reception to celebrate their marriage, and many Bollywood celebrities attended the event. The guest list included stars like Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and more.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attend.
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning in red.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa look stunning at the reception.
Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and others pose for the cameras.
Aamir Khan with Madhu Matena.
Sara Ali Khan opted for a pink look.
Kartik Aaryan stunned in blue.
Vikramaditya Motwane attends the wedding.
Alaya F looks stunning in black.
