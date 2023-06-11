Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Madhu Mantena & Ira Trivedi Mehendi: Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan Attend In Style

Madhu Mantena & Ira Trivedi Mehendi: Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan Attend In Style

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi hosted their mehendi ceremony in Mumbai.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's mehendi was attended by Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's mehendi was attended by Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan.&nbsp;</p></div>

Film producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai. The couple hosted a mehendi, and many Bollywood celebrities attended the ceremony. The guest list included stars like Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Aamir Khan, and more.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's mehendi was a star studded affair.

Ira Trivedi looked stunning in her look. 

Madhu Mantena opted for a simple look. 

Aamir Khan opted for a casual look. 

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa stunned in their respective ensembles.

Hrithik Roshan also turned heads. 

