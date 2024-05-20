Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor Cast Votes

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor Cast Votes

Polling for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off in Maharashtra on Monday, 20 May.
Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections.</p></div>
Polling for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off in Maharashtra on Monday, 20 May. Several Bollywood actors went to their designated polling booths to cast their votes. They also posed for photos with their inked fingers. Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar were among the first celebs to cast their votes.

Ahead of Monday, celebrities including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to encourage people to vote.

Rajkummar Rao casts his vote in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor shows her inked finger.

Sanya Malhotra votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

Farhan and Zoya Akhtar queue up to cast their votes.

