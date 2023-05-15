In Photos: Simple Lifestyle Changes For Hypertension Management

While medication can help manage hypertension, there are also several lifestyle changes that can be effective in keeping blood pressure under control.
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a common condition that affects millions of people worldwide. But there are multiple ways to manage it.
Monitor blood pressure regularly. It is essential to keep a regular check on your blood pressure levels. You can do this at home or consult your doctor regularly.
A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products can help lower blood pressure. Reduce the amount of sodium in your diet and limit alcohol intake.
Regular physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight and lower blood pressure. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.
Chronic stress can contribute to high blood pressure. Practice relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing exercises, yoga, or meditation, to manage stress levels.
If your doctor has prescribed medication for high blood pressure, take it exactly as directed.
Smoking increases blood pressure and can damage the walls of the blood vessels, leading to heart disease.
Being overweight or obese can contribute to high blood pressure. Losing weight can help lower blood pressure.
Caffeine can raise blood pressure temporarily, so it's important to limit caffeine intake, especially before and after exercise.
Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep every night. Lack of sleep can increase blood pressure.
Drinking plenty of water can help keep blood pressure levels in check. Aim for at least eight glasses of water per day.
Hypertension or high blood pressure occurs when the force of blood against the walls of the arteries is consistently too high, putting extra strain on the heart, and increasing the risk of serious health problems.
While medication can help manage hypertension, there are also several lifestyle changes that can be effective in keeping blood pressure under control. Dr Ashok Sundar, Head of Medicine, Tata Main Hospital, tells us about some of the best ways to manage hypertension and improve overall health.
