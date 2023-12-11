Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Legacy Lives On': Amitabh Bachchan Appears With Grandson Agastya Nanda at Jalsa

'Legacy Lives On': Amitabh Bachchan Appears With Grandson Agastya Nanda at Jalsa

Agastya Nanda joined his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan to meet his fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa.
Amitabh Bachchan appeared with his grandson Agastya Nanda at the Sunday ‘darshan’ for his fans outside his residence, Jalsa. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda’s son Agastya recently made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which premiered on Netflix on 7 December. The veteran actor took to his blog to write ‘legacy lives on’.

The duo looked excited. 

Bachchan posted about it on his blog. 

The veteran actor also posted some pictures. 

Agastya was all smiles for the photos. 

