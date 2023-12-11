'Legacy Lives On': Amitabh Bachchan Appears With Grandson Agastya Nanda at Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan appeared with his grandson Agastya Nanda at the Sunday ‘darshan’ for his fans outside his residence, Jalsa. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda’s son Agastya recently made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which premiered on Netflix on 7 December. The veteran actor took to his blog to write ‘legacy lives on’.