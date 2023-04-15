TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH Photos: Harry Brook Scores 1st Century, SRH Wins

Aiden Markram and Nitish Rana of at the coin toss during the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR won the toss and elected to field first.
(Image: Sportzpics cc)
Harry Brook of Sunrisers Hyderabad opened - with Mayank Agarwal- in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023.
Andre Russel celebrating his win, by taking the first wicket of Mayank Agarwal, in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Harry Brook celebrates his century in the 19th fixture of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Heinrich Klaasen and Henry Brook closed the Hyderabad innings with 228 runs in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Marco Jansen celebrating his two consecutive wicket-grab of Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Nitish Rana scored 75 runs in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League of 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders
Mayank Markande grabs two wickets in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad wins against Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in the 19th fixture of the Indian Premier League 2023
Brian Lara and Harry Brook shares a moment during the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad
