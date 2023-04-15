Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH Photos: Harry Brook Scores 1st Century, SRH Wins

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH Photos: Harry Brook Scores 1st Century, SRH Wins

TATA IPL 2023: SRH defeats KKR by 23 runs in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023
Sidharth J
Photos
Published:

Aiden Markram and Nitish Rana of at the coin toss during the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR won the toss and elected to field first.

|

(Image: Sportzpics cc)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aiden Markram and Nitish Rana of at the coin toss during the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR won the toss and elected to field first.</p></div>

Harry Brook of Sunrisers Hyderabad opened - with Mayank Agarwal- in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023.

Andre Russel celebrating his win, by taking the first wicket of Mayank Agarwal, in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Harry Brook celebrates his century in the 19th fixture of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Heinrich Klaasen and Henry Brook closed the Hyderabad innings with 228 runs in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Marco Jansen celebrating his two consecutive wicket-grab of Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Nitish Rana scored 75 runs in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League of 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders

Mayank Markande grabs two wickets in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad wins against Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in the 19th fixture of the Indian Premier League 2023

Brian Lara and Harry Brook shares a moment during the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Also ReadIn Photos: India This Week

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT