In Photos: India This Week

Unakoti: A Chakma woman floats flowers on the Dew River during the Biju festival at Pencharthal in Tripura's Unakoti district on Thursday, 13 April.
(Photo: PTI)
From Congress leader Sachin Pilot's hunger strike to Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Amritsar: A devotee takes holy dip in the sacred pond of the Golden Temple on the occasion of 'Baisakhi' festival, in Amritsar on Friday, 14 April.
Ahmedabad: Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani attends a rally on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, in Ahmedabad on Friday, on 14 April.
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and JD (U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh at his residence, in New Delhi on Wednesday, 12 April.
Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, on Tuesday, 11 April.
New Delhi: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a man during a mock drill to check COVID-19 preparedness amid rising cases of coronavirus, at RML Hospital, in New Delhi on Monday, 10 April.
Ahmedabad: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to be presented again before a Prayagraj court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case on Tuesday, 11 April.
Jalandhar: A Muslim devotee prepares to break fast during the holy month of Ramzan, in Jalandhar on Monday, 10 April.
Bengaluru: Workers carry Nandini products at a Nandini milk shop, amid reports claiming the entry of Amul products in Karnataka market, in Bengaluru on Monday, 10 April.
Bengaluru: An artist gives final touches to a 'rangoli' of cricketer Virat Kohli at a mall in Bengaluru on Monday, 10 April.