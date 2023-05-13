In Photos: Cong Cadre Breaks Out Into Song & Dance as Party Crosses Halfway Mark

As the Congress leads in the Karnataka Assembly elections, celebrations are underway across the country. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat, saying, "We [the BJP] have not been able to make the mark..."

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Siddaramaiah was spotted giving a thumbs up to supporters, as early trends showed the party leading. Siddu is leading in the Varuna constituency. On polling day, he had said, "There is a tremendous response from the voters. I will get more than 60 per cent of the votes."