In Photos: Cong Cadre Breaks Out Into Song & Dance as Party Crosses Halfway Mark

Congress leader Siddaramaiah reacts as the party leads in the Karnataka Assembly polls as per the early trends.
As the Congress leads in the Karnataka Assembly elections, celebrations are underway across the country. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat, saying, "We [the BJP] have not been able to make the mark..."
Earlier in the day, Congress leader Siddaramaiah was spotted giving a thumbs up to supporters, as early trends showed the party leading. Siddu is leading in the Varuna constituency. On polling day, he had said, "There is a tremendous response from the voters. I will get more than 60 per cent of the votes."
The party has crossed the halfway mark and is leading in over 115 seats, as per trends in the elections to the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly.
Congress workers have, meanwhile, have kickstarted celebrations at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi.
The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bangalore is also busy celebrating the party's lead. Here's a group of shinkarimelam (percussion performance) artistes from Kerala's Thrissur, who have arrived at the KPCC office.
Supporters and party workers celebrate the lead by performing a traditional dance.
A group of girls from the ABCD Dance Academy in Ramanagara perform Kamasale, a folk dance from Doddaballapura, and Mahadeshwara Betta.
Here's a scene of celebration at the Congress party office in Bengaluru.
Even as counting is underway, Congress candidate UT Khader has secured victory in the Mangaluru constituency. In the photo, supporters of Khader are seen celebrating his lead in Mangaluru.
The party flag is – quite literally and figuratively – flying high at the Congress office in Bengaluru. "People have voted against bad administration," Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge told journalists on the day of counting.
Congress leader Pawan Khera has arrived at the AICC headquarters on the day of counting in the Karnataka Assembly polls.
Congress workers have assembled at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on the counting day of Karnataka Assembly polls.
Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) Chief Rajesh Thakur distribute sweets to celebrate the party's decisive lead in the Karnataka Assembly polls, in Ranchi.
Congress supporters celebrate the party's lead by distributing sweets at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.
Congress leaders and supporters celebrate the party's show in the Karnataka Assembly polls at the Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.
Counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly polls is underway at a centre in Karnataka's Hubballi.
