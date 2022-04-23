In Pics: Will Smith Spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina Airport

Will Smith at Mumbai airport.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Will Smith, who recently went viral for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in Las Vegas was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Saturday. He was seen clicking selfies with fans at the private airport. While it is unclear what project Will Smith is here for, his arrival has made headlines nonetheless.
Will Smith spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport.
Will Smith spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport.
Will Smith spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport.
Will Smith spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)