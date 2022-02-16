Kajol, Alka Yagnik & Others Arrive At Bappi Lahiri's House to Pay Last Respects

Legendary musician Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday, 15 February, at the age of 69. Kajol, her mother Tanuja, singer Alka Yagnik and a number of celebrities arrived at Lahiri's house in Mumbai to pay their last respects.

Kajol took to Instagram earlier to post a message in memory of Lahiri. "Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul.

End of an Era. May your soul rest in peace", the actor posted.