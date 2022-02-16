Kajol, Alka Yagnik & Others Arrive At Bappi Lahiri's House to Pay Last Respects

Kajol and her mother Tanuja arrive at Bappi Lahiri's house to pay their last respects.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Legendary musician Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday, 15 February, at the age of 69. Kajol, her mother Tanuja, singer Alka Yagnik and a number of celebrities arrived at Lahiri's house in Mumbai to pay their last respects.
Kajol took to Instagram earlier to post a message in memory of Lahiri. "Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul.
End of an Era. May your soul rest in peace", the actor posted.
Kajol arrives at Bappi Lahiri's house to pay her last respects.
Kajol's mother Tanuja accompanied her.
Singer Alka Yagnik was also present.
Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee.
Actor Sharbani Mukherjee.
Rakesh Roshan arrives at Bappi Lahiri's house.
Padmini Kolhapure.
Shaan.
Composer Lalit Pandit outside Bappi Lahiri's house.
