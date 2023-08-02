Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'July Was a Movie': Nick Jonas Shares Lovely Pictures of Priyanka Chopra & Malti

'July Was a Movie': Nick Jonas Shares Lovely Pictures of Priyanka Chopra & Malti

Nick Jonas shares some pictures from Priyanka Chopra's birthday.
Nick and Priyanka with family. 

Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas on Tuesday, 1 August took to his Instagram and shared some lovely photos with his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. He captioned the post, "July was a movie", with a red heart emoji.

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. 

Nick and Priyanka pose for the camera. 

Nick Jonas looks dapper in a pink shirt. 

Nick with daughter. 

Nick and Priyanka. 

Priyanka is all smiles for the photos. 

Nick shared pictures from Priyanka's birthday. 

