Jashn-e-Rekhta London in Photos: A Celebration of Urdu That Transcends Borders

Glimpses from Jashn-e-Rekhta London.
(Photo: Ashraf Nehal/The Quint)
The Bombay High Court's dismissal of a petition last month seeking a ban on Pakistani artistes in India rightly emphasised the importance of embracing activities that foster peace, harmony, and tranquillity across the borders that separate the two neighbours. This sentiment recently found resonance in the form of Jashn-e-Rekhta London, an unprecedented gathering that brought together luminaries, artists, scholars, and enthusiasts from India, Pakistan, and the UK.
Held on 28 October, the inaugural display of Jashn-e-Rekhta London at Westminster Chapel was attended by several diaspora luminaries.
At a time when geopolitical tensions tend to overshadow cultural connectivity, Jashn-e-Rekhta festival was aimed at transcending borders celebrating the Urdu language and culture.
Prominent Supreme Court advocate, international lawyer, and literary figure Saif Mahmood told The Quint, "Politics should not be allowed to impede literary, cultural and artistic exchange. Art unites people irrespective of their backgrounds. That a cancel culture is flourishing in a country known for its ‘atithi devo bhava’ sentiment, is both oxymoronic and shameful."
Bushra Ansari, a Pakistani actress, agrees with Mahmood. "I am truly grateful to Rekhta for granting me the opportunity to promote Urdu," she says, adding, "Collective action is key in safeguarding Urdu's significance for generations to come."
The festival saw varied imminent speakers like Indian poet and lyricist Irshad Kamil, Pakistani actors Bushra Ansari and Samina Peerzada, and Indian actor and singer Annu Kapoor.
Among the others present were Arfa Sayeda Zehra, Juhi Babbar Soni, Pervaiz Alam, and Hilal Fareed. Artists like Juhi Babbar Soni, through her powerful play With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara, challenged stereotypes and championed progressive narratives, showcasing the transformative power of art.
The participation of renowned figures from both India and Pakistan exemplified a collaborative spirit, reinforcing the notion that cultural exchange knows no boundaries.
Indian actor Juhi Babbar Soni, whose performance was among the events' highlights, said, "I'm honored to have been part of the first global celebration of Jashn-e-Rekhta, witnessing the celebration of multiculturalism and the harmonious collaboration between Urdu lovers of both India and Pakistan."
The driving force behind the event was Huma Khalil, a trustee of the Rekhta Foundation UK, who aptly described the festival as successfully capturing the true essence of Urdu language and culture among a diverse audience.
Jashn-e-Rekhta served as a reminder that despite differences, shared cultural heritage can be a powerful tool in bringing people together.
As Urdu luminary Arfa Sayeeda Zahra rightly said, "For Urdu to survive, it needs to breathe" – and events like Jashn-e-Rekhta provide the necessary oxygen for its enduring legacy.
