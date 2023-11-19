Jashn-e-Rekhta London in Photos: A Celebration of Urdu That Transcends Borders

The Bombay High Court's dismissal of a petition last month seeking a ban on Pakistani artistes in India rightly emphasised the importance of embracing activities that foster peace, harmony, and tranquillity across the borders that separate the two neighbours. This sentiment recently found resonance in the form of Jashn-e-Rekhta London, an unprecedented gathering that brought together luminaries, artists, scholars, and enthusiasts from India, Pakistan, and the UK.