Janhvi Kapoor shares inside pics from Radhika Merchant's 'royal' bridal shower.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are reportedly set to get married on 12 July, this year. Earlier, the couple made headlines for the grand pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Ahead of their wedding, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared some inside pics from bride-to-be Radhika's 'royal' bridal shower. Sharing a bunch of pictures from the celebration, Janhvi captioned her post on Instagram, "A Princess Diaries Royal slumber party for the most special bride."
Janhvi Kapoor, along with others, organised a fun bridal shower for Radhika Merchant.
Radhika is all set to get married to Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani in July this year.
Janhvi shared some fun pictures from bride-to-be Radhika's 'royal slumber party.'
In the pictures, we can see Janhvi and others dressed in pink pyjamas.
The decoration of the venue was also filled with pink flowers and fairy lights.
Radhika could be seen in a white pyjama which she paired with a silver crown-shaped head band.
Janhvi shared some candid pictures from the fun activities they performed at the party.
Radhika looked surprised with the 'secret' bridal shower her friends hosted for her.
Janhvi also shared a group picture with Radhika and her other friends.
