Janhvi Kapoor Drops Pics With Shikhar Pahariya From Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share some pictures with Shikhar Pahariya.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor, who recently attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's grand pre-wedding celebration in Europe, dropped some pictures from the event on Instagram on 4 June. Janhvi's caraousel post also featured her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.
The actor posted two pictures of herself and Shikhar walking hand-in-hand in Italy. Janhvi also shared how she is happy with the love her latest film Mr & Mrs Mahi has been receiving. She captioned her post, "It’s been the best weekend (heart emoji) thank you for the love and memories #gratitude."
Janhvi Kapoor recently attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's grand pre-wedding celebration in Europe.
The actor was also accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at the event.
Janhvi also shared some pictures of herself and Shikhar, holding hands.
Janhvi wrote in the caption of her post that it was "the best weekend" for her.
The actor looked stunning in a black dress she wore for the pre-wedding celebration.
Janhvi also shared a picture of a serene lake in Italy.
