Janhvi Kapoor Drops Pics With Shikhar Pahariya From Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's grand pre-wedding celebration in Europe, dropped some pictures from the event on Instagram on 4 June. Janhvi's caraousel post also featured her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

The actor posted two pictures of herself and Shikhar walking hand-in-hand in Italy. Janhvi also shared how she is happy with the love her latest film Mr & Mrs Mahi has been receiving. She captioned her post, "It’s been the best weekend (heart emoji) thank you for the love and memories #gratitude."