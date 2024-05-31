Janhvi Kapoor On Why Bollywood Had to 'Recalibrate' On The Way It Makes Films

Janhvi Kapoor
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is Janhvi's first release of 2024. This romantic sports drama marks their second collaboration after Roohi. She spoke about what has made the industry recalibrate its decisions when it comes to movies.
In her interview with PTI, she spoke about acting and film, "Eventually, what’s meant to happen with a film always happens and it might not be what you expect but it will be what a film deserves. Every film has a destiny. Sometimes you don’t get what you hope out of a film. I’ve been in many scenarios where I’ve put all my eggs in one basket and I’m like, ‘With this film, everything will be set’. But sometimes you don’t realise what you need out of it.”
“The shift in the way the audience is consuming cinema post the pandemic has forced us to recalibrate a little bit. It is a good time,” she added.
As actors you crave and itch to do films or tell stories like ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, so I hope people lap it up and enjoy it and we get to make more such films,” she said.
Mr And Mrs Mahi plays at a theatre near you from the 31 May 2024
