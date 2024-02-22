Jackky Arriving In a Vintage Car & Other Pics From His & Rakul's Wedding

Inside photos from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared photos from their wedding ceremony on Instagram on Wednesday, 21 February. The wedding took place in Goa. Now, their friends have given a sneak peek into their grand wedding celebrations. One of the photos shows Shahid Kapoor posing with the guests. In another photo, Jackky can be seen arriving in a vintage car with his baarat.
Shahid Kapoor and other guests at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding.
Guests at Rakul and Jackky's wedding.
The newlyweds Rakul and Jackky.
Jackky arrived in a vintage car with his baarat.
