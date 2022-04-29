In Pics: Memories of the Unforgettable Irrfan on His Death Anniversary

Actor Irrfan's passing is still felt across the industry, mostly because of the impact the actor had on everyone. Be it his performances, his skill, or his charm, Irrfan managed to wow everyone he came across.

After his screen debut with the Oscar-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Irrfan worked in several films and shows before gaining recognition for his work in films like Haasil and Maqbool.

An expertly restrained performance in Paan Singh Tomar and The Lunchbox proved his mettle further as an artiste. He went on to act in films like Haider, Piku, and Hindi Medium. He made his feature international debut with The Warrior and is a part of several Hollywood films including the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi, and Puzzle.

On Irrfan’s second death anniversary, here are some memories of the actor in pictures.