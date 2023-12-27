Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin

In Pics: Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, in January.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ira Khan &amp; Nupur Shikhare Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, in January. Here are some of the pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. Mithila Palkar shared some pictures from the celebrations. 

Ira Khan, is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, in January.

The couple began their pre-wedding festivites. 

Mithila Palkar shared some pictures from the celebrations. 

Also ReadInside Pics From Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Maharashtrian Pre-Wedding Festivities

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT