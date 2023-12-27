In Pics: Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin

Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, in January. Here are some of the pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. Mithila Palkar shared some pictures from the celebrations.
Ira Khan, is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, in January.
The couple began their pre-wedding festivites.
Mithila Palkar shared some pictures from the celebrations.
