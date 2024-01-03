Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Is All Things Love & Minus All the Fuss

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Is All Things Love & Minus All the Fuss

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

|

(Photo Coutresy: Viral Bhayani)

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, ties the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday, 3 January. The groom ran 8 km from Santa Cruz to Bandra to reach his wedding venue. The wedding was attended by the likes of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. After the wedding, the couple posed for the media.

On the other hand, the couple's pre-wedding festivities, such as the mehendi and haldi ceremonies, took place at the groom's residence in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, ties the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. 

Ira Khan got married to Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday, 3 January.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare posed for the media post their wedding. 

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and others posed with the newlyweds. 

