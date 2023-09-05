Inside pics from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's New York vacation ft Karisma Kapoor.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently holidaying in New York City, and accompanying the couple is Ranbir's cousin sister, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. On Tuesday, 5 September, Karisma shared a bunch of pictures from the mini vacation and captioned her post, "New York Night Out."
Ranbir planted a kiss on Karisma's forehead as they posed together for a picture with Alia Bhatt.
Karisma shared a glimpse of her 'night out' with family.
Ranbir also posed for a selfie with a fan.
Alia and Rabir were also spotted at a local eatery with a couple of friends.
The stars were also spotted dining together at a restaurant in New York.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)