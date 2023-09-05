Inside pics from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's New York vacation ft Karisma Kapoor.

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Inside Pics From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's New York Vacation Ft Karisma Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently holidaying in New York City.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently holidaying in New York City, and accompanying the couple is Ranbir's cousin sister, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. On Tuesday, 5 September, Karisma shared a bunch of pictures from the mini vacation and captioned her post, "New York Night Out."

Ranbir planted a kiss on Karisma's forehead as they posed together for a picture with Alia Bhatt.

Karisma shared a glimpse of her 'night out' with family.

Ranbir also posed for a selfie with a fan.

Alia and Rabir were also spotted at a local eatery with a couple of friends.

The stars were also spotted dining together at a restaurant in New York.

