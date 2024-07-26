Inside Pics From Iulia Vantur's Birthday Celebration With Salman Khan & Others

advertisement
Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with his family and a few celebrities from the music industry, celebrated Iulia Vantur’s birthday at his Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments on 24 July.
Several inside pictures and videos from the intimate party surfaced on social media. Salman's brother-in-law, producer Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Mika Singh, and Himesh Reshamiya were also present at the bash.
Salman Khan celebrated Iulia Vantur's birthday on 25 July.
The actor held a party for Vantur at his Mumbai residence.
Several celebrities from the Indian music industry were part of the celebration.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
In another picture, the actor could be seen kissing the singer.
Atul Agnihotri also shared a picture from the party.
Vantur with Mika Singh.
