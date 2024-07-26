Inside Pics From Iulia Vantur's Birthday Celebration With Salman Khan & Others

Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with his family and a few celebrities from the music industry, celebrated Iulia Vantur’s birthday at his Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments on 24 July.

Several inside pictures and videos from the intimate party surfaced on social media. Salman's brother-in-law, producer Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Mika Singh, and Himesh Reshamiya were also present at the bash.