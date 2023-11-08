Inside Pics From Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Maharashtrian Pre-Wedding Festivities
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set to tie the knot in January 2024, as per reports. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began on Tuesday. Ira took to Instagram to share some pictures from a traditional Maharashtrian Kelvan ceremony.
The Kelvan ceremony marks the beginning of pre-wedding festivities where the families of the soon-to-be bride and the groom invite each other's families to exchange gifts.
Ira captioned her post, "Kelvan 2! Ukhana 2! I love him so so much."
Ira and Nupur kickstarted their pre-wedding ceremonies.
The couple was all smiles for the camera.
Ira could be seen wearing a red saree, while Nupur wore a yellow kurta.
Ira and Nupur will reportedly get married in January next year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)