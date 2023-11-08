Inside Pics From Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Maharashtrian Pre-Wedding Festivities

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are all set to tie the knot in January 2024, as per reports. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began on Tuesday. Ira took to Instagram to share some pictures from a traditional Maharashtrian Kelvan ceremony.

The Kelvan ceremony marks the beginning of pre-wedding festivities where the families of the soon-to-be bride and the groom invite each other's families to exchange gifts.

Ira captioned her post, "Kelvan 2! Ukhana 2! I love him so so much."