In Photos: India Celebrates 100 Crore Vaccination Doses, 100 Monuments Lit Up

New Delhi: Humayun's Tomb illuminated in tricolour on the occasion of the 100 crore vaccination milestone, in New Delhi, Thursday, 21 October.
(Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the vaccination centre at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 21 October.
A health worker makes a rangoli as India crossed the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine dose milestone, at Nair hospital in Mumbai, Thursday, 21 October.
SpiceJet Airlines cover the outer part of their entire aircraft fleet with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare workers, as India crossed the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine dose milestone, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, 21 October.
Doctors and nursing staff of the district hospital celebrate as India crossed the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine dose milestone, in Mirzapur, Thursday, 21 October.
Charminar lit up in tricolours to commemorate the milestone
Even as India celebrated its achievement of 100 crore vaccination, PC Mohan, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central tweeted a picture of health care workers and congratulated them for vaccinating people in all remote corners of the country.
The Ginjee Fort, Villupuram district, TN illuminated on the occasion of 100 crore vaccination milestone.
Healthcare workers in Andhra Pradesh thank Prime Minister Modi by forming a human chain
Mumbai: Health workers celebrate as India crossed the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine dose milestone, at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on Thursday, 21 October.
New Delhi: Parliament building illuminated with lights as India crossed the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination milestone, in New Delhi, Thursday, 21 October.
Mumbai: Doctors and nurses celebrate as India crosses the mark of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, Mumbai, Thursday, 21 October.
Red Fort illuminated with tri-colour lights as India crossed the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination milestone, in New Delhi on Thursday, 21 October.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with health workers and beneficiaries during his visit to inspect a COVID-19 vaccination centre at Saraswati Shishu Mandir school, in Lucknow, Thursday, 21 October.
New Delhi: Humayun's Tomb illuminated in tricolour on the occasion of the 100 crore vaccination milestone, in New Delhi, Thursday, 21 October.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar
A beneficiary receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a health care centre, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, 21 October. Healthcare workers celebrate 100 crore vaccination doses completion in India.
Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art as India crossed the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination milestone, at Puri beach, Thursday, 21 October.
India on Thursday, 21 October, celebrated its milestone of achieving 100 crore vaccination, nearly nine months after the country's inoculation drive began in January.
Soon after the country achieved the feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a vaccination centre at Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and interacted with health workers there.
The Union government conducted grand celebrations at Delhi's historic Red Fort to mark the landmark occasion. The Archaeological Survey of India also illuminated 100 monuments in tricolour to celebrate the occasion.
Several citizens celebrated the achievement by thanking health care workers for tirelessly vaccinating everyone. Health care workers also held small celebrations to mark the milestone.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)