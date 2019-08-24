In Photos: A Tribute to Lawyer, Politician & Foodie, Arun Jaitley

(This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark Arun Jaitley’s death anniversary.)

After battling a long illness, former Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart Arun Jaitley passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Saturday, 24 August.

With the modest beginnings of a student leader, Jaitley rose through the ranks and went on to become one of the BJP’s most-respected trouble-shooters. Here’s a look at his eventful life journey in pictures.