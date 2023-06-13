Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Sunny, Bobby & Abhay Attend Karan Deol's Roka Ceremony

In Pics: Sunny, Bobby & Abhay Attend Karan Deol's Roka Ceremony

Karan Deol is all set to get married on 18 June.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to marry Drisha Acharya on 18 June. Prior to the wedding festivities the family held a roka ceremony on Monday, 12 June in Mumbai. Sunny, Bobby and Abhay all attended the ceremony and were all smiles for the cameras.

Sunny, Bobby & Abhaylook dapper at the event. 

Abhay was all smiles for the photos. 

Bobby was quick to pose for the cameras. 

Bobby Deol was all smiles for the photos. 

