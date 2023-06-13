In Pics: Sunny, Bobby & Abhay Attend Karan Deol's Roka Ceremony

Sunny, Bobby & Abhay Attend Karan Deol's roka ceremony.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to marry Drisha Acharya on 18 June. Prior to the wedding festivities the family held a roka ceremony on Monday, 12 June in Mumbai. Sunny, Bobby and Abhay all attended the ceremony and were all smiles for the cameras.
Sunny, Bobby & Abhay attend Karan Deol's roka ceremony.
Sunny, Bobby & Abhaylook dapper at the event.
Abhay was all smiles for the photos.
Bobby was quick to pose for the cameras.
Bobby Deol was all smiles for the photos.
