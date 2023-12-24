In Pics: SRK, Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt Attend Umang 2023 In Style

SRK, Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt Attend Umang 2023 In Style
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several Bollywood stars celebrated Mumbai police at the Umang 2023 ceremony on Saturday, 23 December. The star-studded event was graced by many from the Indian film industry. Among the highlights of the evening was SRK’s performance on his chartbusters of 2023.
Jahnvi Kapoor attended the event.
Salman Khan turned heads.
Alia Bhatt looked lovely in a red and white suit.
Kartik Aaryan looked dapper.
Bobby Deol also turned heads.
Kriti Sanon looked lovely in her saree.
Sidharth Malhotra attended the event as well.
Vicky Kaushal also attended the event.
Ranveer Singh opted to wear a suit.
Deepika looked ethereal in a saree.
SRK also performed at the event.
