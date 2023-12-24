Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: SRK, Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt Attend Umang 2023 In Style

In Pics: SRK, Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt Attend Umang 2023 In Style

Several Bollywood stars celebrated Mumbai police at the Umang 2023 ceremony on Saturday.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

SRK, Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt Attend Umang 2023 In Style

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p> SRK, Deepika Padukone &amp; Alia Bhatt Attend Umang 2023 In Style </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Several Bollywood stars celebrated Mumbai police at the Umang 2023 ceremony on Saturday, 23 December. The star-studded event was graced by many from the Indian film industry. Among the highlights of the evening was SRK’s performance on his chartbusters of 2023.

Jahnvi Kapoor attended the event. 

Salman Khan turned heads.

Alia Bhatt looked lovely in a red and white suit. 

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper. 

Bobby Deol also turned heads. 

Kriti Sanon looked lovely in her saree. 

Sidharth Malhotra attended the event as well.

Vicky Kaushal also attended the event. 

Ranveer Singh opted to wear a suit. 

Deepika looked ethereal in a saree. 

SRK also performed at the event. 

Also ReadSRK, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan Arrive For Anand Pandit's 60th Birthday Celebration

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT