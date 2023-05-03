In Pics: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma & Others Attend Dahaad Trailer Launch

The upcoming Amazon Prime show, Dahaad, is all set to be a gripping crime thriller with Sonakshi Sinha's character as the protagonist. Helmed by Reema Kangti and Ruchika Oberoi, the show is all set to release on 12 May. Ahead of its highly-anticipated release, the makers and cast of the show attended the trailer launch event in style. From Sonakshi Sinha to Sohum Shah, many made heads turn at the event.