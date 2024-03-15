In Pics: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Attend 'Yodha' Screening

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived at the Yodha screening held in Mumbai on 14 March.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@SidharthFC_)
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived at the Yodha screening held in Mumbai on 14 March. The couple posed for a grand photo with their respective families. The other stars of the film were also seen arriving.
Kiara and Sidharth at the Yodha screening.
Sidharth with Disha Patani.
Tiger Shroff also attended.
Kiara and Sidharth with family.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)