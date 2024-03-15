In Pics: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Attend 'Yodha' Screening

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Attend 'Yodha' Screening

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grace the 'Yodha' screening.
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived at the Yodha screening held in Mumbai on 14 March.

(Photo Courtesy: X/@SidharthFC_)

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived at the Yodha screening held in Mumbai on 14 March. The couple posed for a grand photo with their respective families. The other stars of the film were also seen arriving.

Kiara and Sidharth at the Yodha screening. 

Sidharth with Disha Patani. 

Tiger Shroff also attended. 

Kiara and Sidharth with family. 

