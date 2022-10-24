In Pics: Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday Attend Krishan Kumar's Diwali Bash

Sidharth Malhotra & Ananya Panday Attend Krishan Kumar's Diwali Bash
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood celebrities are busy celebrating the festive season. Amidst which some celebs are either hosting intimate events or a full-blown Diwali bash. Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash is one such event that was completely lit up with celebs coming like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more attending the event.
Ananya Panday look stunning in red.
Tamannaah looks gorgeous in her ivory saree.
Rajkummar Rao wore a white kurta set
Sonu Sood looked dashing in black.
Kapil Sharma wore a casual kurta set.
Varun Dhawan wore white as well
Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan looked stunning in their traditional wear.
Sidharth Malhotra wore green for the party.
