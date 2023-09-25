In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Attend CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati Utsav

Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan at CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati Celebration
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
SRK and Salman Khan attended CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati celebrations. The duo looked dapper in their respective ensembles. Salman wore a red kurta and Shah Rukh turned heads in a blue one.
The duo have earlier worked together in films like Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Fans took to social media to write "Karan Arjun aagaye" as a witty response to seeing the duo together.
Salman Khan at CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati celebration.
Shah Rukh Khan spotted at CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati celebration
Salman Khan stands near the Ganpati idol.
Shah Rukh exits the puja venue.
SRK was seen wearing a blue kurta.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined