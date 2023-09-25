Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Attend CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati Utsav

In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Attend CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati Utsav

SRK and Salman Khan were in attendance at the CM’s Ganpati celebrations.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan at CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati Celebration

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan at CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Celebration

SRK and Salman Khan attended CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati celebrations. The duo looked dapper in their respective ensembles. Salman wore a red kurta and Shah Rukh turned heads in a blue one.

The duo have earlier worked together in films like Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Fans took to social media to write "Karan Arjun aagaye" as a witty response to seeing the duo together.

Salman Khan at CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati celebration. 

Shah Rukh Khan spotted at CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati celebration

Salman Khan stands near the Ganpati idol. 

Shah Rukh exits the puja venue. 

SRK was seen wearing a blue kurta. 

