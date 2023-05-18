Pics: Sara Ali Khan Stuns In Fusion Saree; Fans Compare Her To Sharmila Tagore

In Pics: Sara Ali Khan Is at Her ‘Desi’ Best in Fusion Saree at Cannes 2023
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
At the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan wore a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree. It's her first time at the film festival, however, the actor has managed to hold her own and looked gorgeous in all three of her looks. Some fans even compared her to her grandmother, renowned actor Sharmila Tagore.
One fan said, "Am I the only one who got reminded of Sharmila Tagore?" While another called her a "replica."
Sara Ali Khan stunned in her third look from the Cannes Film Festival.
She wore a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree.
Fans were reminded of Sharmila Tagore.
She looked stunning as she posed for the cameras.
She opted for a fashion saree for her third look
