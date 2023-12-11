Tamannaah-Vijay & Others Attend Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's Wedding Reception

Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married on 29 November in Imphal. The newlyweds are now holding a lavish wedding reception for the film fraternity. From Jackie Shroff to Chunky Panday many turned up for the reception.
Th couple looked stunning in the photos.
Imtiaz Ali showed up for the same.
Imtiaz Ali's daughter also attended the wedding reception.
Jaaved Jafferey at the wedding reception.
Chunky Panday at the reception.
Jackie Shroff at the reception.
Gulshan Grover also arrived.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrived together.
Vijay looked dapper in a black suit.
Tamannaah looked stunning in a black floral saree.
Veteran actor Jeetendra was also spotted at the reception.
Actor Daisy Shah chose a green gown for the evening.
Urvashi Rautela looked radiant in red.
Singer Sunidhi Chauhan also attended the reception.
Chunky and Jaaved Jaaferi were all smiles for the camera.
