In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Tripti Dimri Attend 'Animal' Success Bash

Rashmika Mandanna was seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor at the success bash.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend Animal success bash. 

On Saturday, the animal team organised a success bash for the film's cast and crew. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, were seen at the event. Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt also joined the celebrations.

Animal has become one of the most successful films in 2023 despite criticism.

The entire team of Animal was present for the success bash. 

Rashmika Mandanna attends the Animal success bash.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt all attended the bash. 

Bobby Deol attends the success bash.

Ram Gopal Varma wore a white jacket and jeans for the success bash. 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga wore an all-red outfit for his success bash. 

