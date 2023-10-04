In Pics: Ram Charan Was Spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Ram Charan visited Siddhivinayak Temple on Wednesday, 4 October. The actor was spotted wearing an all-black outfit and walking barefoot. Many of fans gathered around to have a look at the actor.
Ram Charan walks barefoot at the temple.
He was accompanied by his team.
His fans gathered around take a look at him.
He wore all black when he visited the temple.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)