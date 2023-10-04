In Pics: Ram Charan Was Spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Ram Charan Was Spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple

Ram Charan arrived in Mumbai on 3 October for an ad shoot, as per reports.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Ram Charan visited Siddhivinayak Temple on Wednesday, 4 October. The actor was spotted wearing an all-black outfit and walking barefoot. Many of fans gathered around to have a look at the actor.

Ram Charan walks barefoot at the temple. 

He was accompanied by his team.

His fans gathered around take a look at him. 

He wore all black when he visited the temple. 

