In Pics: Radhika Merchant's First Glimpse As Ambani Bride Surfaces Online

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are all set to tie the knot on 12 July. Just a few hours ahead of the grand wedding, Radhika's first glimpse as a bride surfaced online. The bride opted for an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for her big day.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor shared the first photos of the bride in collaboration with Khosla on Instagram, adding details about her wedding attire.

She wrote, "Radhika’s ensemble is Abu Sandeep’s intricate interpretation of ‘Panetar’ - the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white. The ivory Zardozi cut-work ensemble consists of a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5 meter head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The ghagra glitters with three borders of red, Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi and Zardozi symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties that are lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis and a touch of red Resham. The head veil has impossibly delicate jaali and cut-work while the detachable trail is a Zardozi marvel of 80 inches. The outfit is complete with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that uplifts the silhouette with its maximal drama."