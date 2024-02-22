Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Takes Daughter Malti On Her First Hike

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Takes Daughter Malti On Her First Hike

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter went for a short hike. 
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter went for a short hike. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Priyanka Chopra and her daughter went for a short hike.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from a hike that she and some friends went on recently. Her daughter Malti joined them too. Sharing photos from the Topanga State Park, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day.”

Priyanka took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from a hike that she and some friends went on recently.

Her daughter Malti joined them too. 

Priyanka shared scenic pictures from her travels. 

She went with her friends. 

Malti was seen wearing a cute black and white outfit. 

Also Read'Full Heart': Priyanka Chopra Shares New Pics With Nick Jonas & Daughter Malti

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT