In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Takes Daughter Malti On Her First Hike

Priyanka took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from a hike that she and some friends went on recently. Her daughter Malti joined them too. Sharing photos from the Topanga State Park, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day.”