Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Looks Gorgeous at Bulgari Event In Venice

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Looks Gorgeous at Bulgari Event In Venice

Priyanka Chopra made heads turn as she attended the event for Bulgari.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Is a Vision In Red at Bulgari Event In Venice

|

(Photo Coutresy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Is a Vision In Red at Bulgari Event In Venice </p></div>

Priyanka Chopra turned heads as she arrived at a Bulgari event in Venice. She completed the ensemble with a diamond choker and a set of drop earrings. She was accompanied by Anne Hathaway and Zendaya. Priyanka Chopra opted for a two-piece fitted outfit which was scarlet in colour.

Priyanka chose a bright pink number for the event.

The actor was last seen in her film 'Love Again.'

Priyanka Chopra added a diamond choker and a pair of drop earrings to the look.

Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway got together for a Bulgari party hosted by the label in Venice. 

Also Read'I Am So Lucky': Priyanka, Alia & Others Share Heartfelt Mother's Day Posts

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT