In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Looks Gorgeous at Bulgari Event In Venice

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Is a Vision In Red at Bulgari Event In Venice
(Photo Coutresy: Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra turned heads as she arrived at a Bulgari event in Venice. She completed the ensemble with a diamond choker and a set of drop earrings. She was accompanied by Anne Hathaway and Zendaya. Priyanka Chopra opted for a two-piece fitted outfit which was scarlet in colour.
Priyanka chose a bright pink number for the event.
The actor was last seen in her film 'Love Again.'
Priyanka Chopra added a diamond choker and a pair of drop earrings to the look.
Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway got together for a Bulgari party hosted by the label in Venice.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)