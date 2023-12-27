In Pics: Orry's Christmas Celebration With Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday & Others

advertisement
Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, celebrated Christmas with Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Uorfi Jaaved, among others.
Taking to social media on 26 December, Orry shared some pictures from the star-studded parties he attended.
Orry and Suhana donned reindeer headbands.
Orry was also spotted with Arjun Kapoor.
Malaika Arora and Orry clicked a picture together.
Orry and Ananya also met for Christmas.
Orry, Khushi and Vedang celebrated Christmas together.
Orry also partied with Uorfi Jaaved.
Orry and Khushi were all smiles for the camera.
Orry donned a unique Santa cap for the evening.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)