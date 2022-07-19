Manushi Chhillar to Star Opposite John Abraham in Dinesh Vijan's 'Tehran'

Manushi Chillar joins John Abraham in 'Tehran'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar has finally joined the team of producer Dinesh Vijan's Tehran. Chhillar will play the female lead opposite John Abraham in this upcoming thriller-action.
John Abraham recently unveiled his first look from the film on 11 July, which is slated for its theatrical release next year, on Independence Day, in 2023.
Taking to Instagram, the Samrat Prithviraj actor shared her first look from her second film. She wrote, "Super excited to join the one & only @thejohnabraham on #Tehran. This journey is going to be really special!"
Chhillar looks sharp in her short hair and edgy look, in what seems like the behind-the-scenes photos of the film's shoot. In another picture we can see John accompanying her, as they both look ready-to-fight with pistols in their hands.
Sharing the same set of pictures, John also welcomed his new co-star. He wrote on Twitter, "Welcoming the very talented @ManushiChhillar to the #Tehran team."
Tehran will mark John and Chillar's first collaboration on screen. Directed by ad-filmmaker Arun Gopalan, the film is said to be inspired by true events.
