In Pics: Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri Walk The Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri dazzle on the runway at Lakme Fashion Week.
Triptii Dimri to Madhuri Dixit many celebrities walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Triptii Dimri to Madhuri Dixit many celebrities walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp on Day 5 as well. Aditya Roy Kapur complemented Janhvi's red look in an all-black attire featuring a collared button-down shirt and matching pants layered with a blazer and a long jacket. 

Madhuri Dixit at Lakme Fashion Week. 

Aditi Rao Hydari at the ramp.

Aditya and Janhvi walk the ramp. 

Triptii Dimri walks the ramp. 

