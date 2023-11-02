Photos: Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra & Kiara Advani Celebrate Karwa Chauth

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos: Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra & Kiara Advani Celebrate Karwa Chauth

From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif, here's a glimpse of how Bollywood celebrities celebrated Karwa Chauth.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Updated:

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, and Kiara Advani celebrated Karwa Chauth with their respective spouses, Vicky Kaushal, Raghav Chadha, and Sidharth Malhotra. The beloved Bollywood couples were all smiles in the pictures they posted on social media.

Katrina Kaif celebrates Karwa Chauth. 

Katrina with family. 

Sid and Kiara look lovely. 

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha also shared a glimpse of their Karwa Chauth celebration.

Raghav applied henna on Parineeti's palms.

The couple was all smiles.

Parineeti and Raghav can be seen performing the Karwa Chauth rituals.

Raghav fed Parineeti with his hands.

Published: 02 Nov 2023,10:25 AM IST

