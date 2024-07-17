Watch: Vicky Kaushal Shares Hilarious Video Ahead of Bad Newz Release

Vicky Kaushal is promoting Bad Newz after his chart-busting success with his dance moves in 'Tauba Tauba'. He is now promoting the film in a fun way alongside his co-stars Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri.

In the trailer, Vicky and Ammy are shown as the fathers of Triptii’s twin babies which causes rift between the two lead male actors. Meanwhile, in the video, Vicky and Ammy’s comradery is winning the internet.