Watch: Vicky Kaushal Shares Hilarious Video Ahead of Bad Newz Release

Vicky and Ammy’s comradery is winning the internet.

Discover the quirky family drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in the Bad Newz Trailer. 

Vicky Kaushal is promoting Bad Newz after his chart-busting success with his dance moves in 'Tauba Tauba'. He is now promoting the film in a fun way alongside his co-stars Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri.

In the trailer, Vicky and Ammy are shown as the fathers of Triptii’s twin babies which causes rift between the two lead male actors. Meanwhile, in the video, Vicky and Ammy’s comradery is winning the internet. 

This video is inspired by the cringe content that often appears on our social media feed, featuring one twist after another. In the video we see the cast of the film attempting to outsmart the other. Untimately it's Vicky and Ammy’s comradery that wins.

Take a look:

Bad Newz is all set to release on 19 July 

