In Pics: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Soak Up the Winter Sun at Pataudi Palace

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoy a warm winter lunch.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are enjoying Christmas holidays at their ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace, in Bhopal. On Tuesday, the Jaane Jaan actor shared a glimpse of her sun-kissed winter breakfast table, which had a delectable plate of the seasonal special, 'Makki ki roti and sarson da saag.'
In the pictures, both Kareena and Saif could be seen relaxing on the lawn in the warm sunlight. Kareena captioned her post, "Makki ki roti, sarson da saag from our very own ghar ka bagh (heart emoji) P.S. these are a few of my favourite things #wintersupnorth #winterwoman."
Kareena also shared a sun-kissed picture of Saif with a plate of Makki ki roti and Sarso ka saag.
Kareena also shared a selfie with her fans.
Another picture gave fans a glimpse of the royal Pataudi Palace.
The actor also enjoyed a plate of milk cake.
Kareena also shared pictures of the fresh greens from her farm.
The actor also shared a picture of some home-made Makkhan (white butter).
