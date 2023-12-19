In Pics: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Soak Up the Winter Sun at Pataudi Palace

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are enjoying Christmas holidays at their ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace, in Bhopal. On Tuesday, the Jaane Jaan actor shared a glimpse of her sun-kissed winter breakfast table, which had a delectable plate of the seasonal special, 'Makki ki roti and sarson da saag.'

In the pictures, both Kareena and Saif could be seen relaxing on the lawn in the warm sunlight. Kareena captioned her post, "Makki ki roti, sarson da saag from our very own ghar ka bagh (heart emoji) P.S. these are a few of my favourite things #wintersupnorth #winterwoman."