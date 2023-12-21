In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Celebrate Son Taimur Ali Khan's Birthday

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Celebrate Son Taimur Ali Khan's Birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actors Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated Saif and Kareena's son Taimur's birthday. Karisma wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to our Tim Timmy." The celebrations took place at the Pataudi palace.
Karisma chooses a black ensemble. She can be seen matching it with a jacket. While Kareena wore a colourful shirt with jeans.
Take a look at the birthday cake.
Karisma and Kareena Kapoor can be seen posing together in another picture.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor shared images with the birthday boy, Saif Ali Khan and sister Kareena.
