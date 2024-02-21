Pics: Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Wish Kareena's Son Jeh On His Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son, Jeh Ali Khan turned three on 21 February.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son, Jeh Ali Khan turned three on 21 February. Aunt Soha Ali Khan posted an endearing birthday post for her ‘Jeh baba’. She shared photos of the birthday boy featuring Kareena and Saif. Meanwhile, Karisma also shared a pic while wishing him.
Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of Jeh on his birthday.
Malaika Arora shared an adorable picture of Kareena and Jeh.
Soha Ali Khan shares many photos on Jeh's birthday.
One of the photos featured Kareena and Saif with Jeh.
Soha and Jeh.
Jeh with his cousin.
Jeh as a baby.
Jeh turns three.
