25 Years of 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai': Madhuri, Karisma Kapoor Walk Down Memory Lane

A poster of Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1998).
On Sunday, 30 October, actors Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 musical romance film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan in a lead role.
Madhuri took to Instagram to mark the milestone and shared a video of hers dancing to one of the film's songs ''Are Re Are''. ''Celebrating 25 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai with my favourite song of the movie. Which one is yours? #25YearsOfDTPH @yrf,'' she captioned her post.
Karisma also shared a bunch of photos from the film's set on social media.
''Memories that last forever. #25yearsofdtph #timeflies #memoriesforlife @yrf @iamsrk @madhuridixitnene,'' she wrote on Instagram.
Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) posted a montage of the film's songs and memorable sequences on its official Twitter page. ''Twenty-five years ago… Rahul asked 'Mohabbat kya hai?' and 'Dil To Pagal Hai' redefined love and friendship for all of us! Celebrating a movie that is close to all of our hearts combined #25YearsOfDTPH,'' the banner said in a tweet.
Dil Toh Pagal Hai was reportedly the highest-grossing film of the year with close to Rs 60 crore in worldwide box office collection.
