In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor & Others Attend 'Ulajh' Trailer Launch

Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah star in the upcoming suspense drama film Ulajh. The cast attended the trailer preview of the upcoming film.

Helmed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film is touted as a stylised international patriotic thriller that will give a glimpse into the high-stakes world of international diplomacy.

Ulajh is slated for release in theaters on 2 August 2024.