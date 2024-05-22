Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Jacqueliene Fernandez Shares Her Sun-Kissed Look From Cannes 2024

In Pics: Jacqueliene Fernandez Shares Her Sun-Kissed Look From Cannes 2024

Jacqueliene Fernandez wore a stunning white dress for her second appearance at Cannes.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Jacqueliene Fernandez shared her second look from Cannes on social media.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jacqueliene Fernandez shared her second look from Cannes on social media.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Jacqueliene Fernandez, who is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival, took to social media on 22 May to unveil her second look from the event. The actor wore a stunning see-through white off-shoulder dress which she paired with a pearl necklace.

Fernandez complemented her look with minimal and a sleek updo. Sharing the pictures on social media, she wrote, "Soaking up the sun, the movies and the magic of Cannes!"

Jacqueliene Fernandez shared her second look from Cannes on social media.

The actor wore a stunning white see-through dress.

Fernandez complemented her outfit with minimal make-up.

The actor tied her hair in a sleek updo.

Fernandez also shared some sun-kissed pictures of herself.

The actor turned heads with her stunning look at the event. 

Also ReadCannes: Jacqueline Fernandez Wears A Gold Gown As She Makes Her First Appearance

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT