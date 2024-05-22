In Pics: Jacqueliene Fernandez Shares Her Sun-Kissed Look From Cannes 2024

Jacqueliene Fernandez shared her second look from Cannes on social media.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez)
Actor Jacqueliene Fernandez, who is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival, took to social media on 22 May to unveil her second look from the event. The actor wore a stunning see-through white off-shoulder dress which she paired with a pearl necklace.
Fernandez complemented her look with minimal and a sleek updo. Sharing the pictures on social media, she wrote, "Soaking up the sun, the movies and the magic of Cannes!"
